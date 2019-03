#wearenature

🌱 What is nature to you? 🌱 To filmmakers Jack and Rov – Giacomo Cagnetti e Rovero Impiglia – Autori e Registi, everything is part of nature, including us! 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♂ But what would we be without it? This is the fourth of 10 wonderful videos we’ve shortlisted from our crowdsourced video competition #WeAreNature. We have teamed up with Userfarm to get filmmakers from around the world to creatively demonstrate how nature is connected to our everyday lives. These amazing shortlisted videos will be shared here over the next week and your likes count! Three videos will be picked as winners on 28 March, so stay tuned and find out if your favourite has won! Join millions of people this #EarthHour on 30 March to show how much #NatureMatters to us and let’s switch off at 8.30pm your local time.

Gepostet von Earth Hour am Montag, 18. März 2019