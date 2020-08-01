Cronache Coronavirus, DIRETTA. Gli aggiornamenti dalle Marche, dal Piceno e dall’Italia di Redazione — 1 Agosto 2020 @ 08:32 Stampa articolo Facebook Twitter Segui con noi le notizie di giornata Coronavirus, operatrice sanitaria con dispositivi personali di protezione Qui tutte le notizie di ieri, 31 luglio SCORRI SOTTO PER TUTTI GLI AGGIORNAMENTI DI OGGI Copyright © 2020 Riviera Oggi, riproduzione riservata. Tags:area vasta 5coronavirusgores marcheprotezione civileregione marche 0 Articoli correlati Cronache Covid, 5 casi e 0 decessi in Abruzzo. Teramano, 0 casi nelle ultime 24 ore Cronache “Vietare il fumo nei luoghi pubblici delle Marche, alimenta la possibilità di contagio Covid” Cronache Covid, Abruzzo: 4 nuovi casi e zero decessi Cronache Covid, un caso a Grottammare. Piergallini: “Persona rientrata dall’estero, sta bene” Subscribe Connect with I allow to create an account When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account. DisagreeAgree Notificami Nuovi commenti di seguito al mio nuove repliche ai miei commenti I allow to create an account When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account. DisagreeAgree Please login to comment 0 Commenti Inline Feedbacks View all comments