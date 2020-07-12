Cronache Coronavirus, DIRETTA. Le notizie dalle Marche, dal Piceno e dall’Italia di Redazione — 12 Luglio 2020 @ 09:15 Stampa articolo Facebook Twitter Segui con noi tutti gli aggiornamenti Tampone coronavirus Qui tutte le notizie di ieri, 11 luglio SCORRI SOTTO PER TUTTI GLI AGGIORNAMENTI DI OGGI Copyright © 2020 Riviera Oggi, riproduzione riservata. Tags:area vasta 5coronavirusgores marcheprotezione civileregione marche 0 Articoli correlati Cronache Coronavirus, Abruzzo: tre casi e 0 decessi. Zero contagi nel Teramano Cronache Covid. Marche, un caso (nel Piceno) e zero decessi. Italia, 194.273 dimessi/guariti Politica Centomila euro alla Festa della Marina. Tassotti: “L’opposizione non è attaccata alle tradizioni della città” Cronache Covid, Abruzzo: 8 casi, tutti nell’Aquilano. Teramano, 0 contagi. Zero decessi Subscribe Connect with I allow to create an account When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account. DisagreeAgree Notificami Nuovi commenti di seguito al mio nuove repliche ai miei commenti I allow to create an account When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account. DisagreeAgree Please login to comment 0 Commenti Inline Feedbacks View all comments