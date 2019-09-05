SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO – Una settimana di grandi film all’Uci Cinemas Palariviera di San Benedetto.
Di seguito la programmazione da giovedì 6 a mercoledì 11 settembre.
Giovedì 5 e venerdì 6 settembre:
- Mio fratello rincorre i dinosauri: 17.20, 19.45, 22.15;
- Attacco al potere 3 – Angel has fallen: 17, 19.30, 22.40;
- 5 è il numero perfetto: 19.30;
- Il Re Leone (2019): 16.45, 18.30, 21.30;
- IT Capitolo due: 17.30, 19.15, 21, 22, 22.30.
Sabato 7 e domenica 8 settembre:
- Mio fratello rincorre i dinosauri: 14.15, 17.20, 19.45, 22.15;
- Attacco al potere 3 – Angel has fallen: 14.40, 17, 19.30, 22.40;
- 5 è il numero perfetto: 19.30;
- Il Re Leone (2019): 14.30, 15, 16.45, 18.30, 21.30;
- IT Capitolo due: 14, 15.45, 17.30, 19, 21, 22, 22.30.
Lunedì 9 settembre:
- Submergence: 18, 21;
- IT Capitolo due: 17.30, 19, 21, 22, 22.30;
- 5 è il numero perfetto: 19.30;
- Attacco al potere 3 – Angel has fallen: 17, 19.30, 22.40;
- Il Re Leone (2019): 16.45, 18.30, 21.30.
Martedì 10 settembre:
- Apollo 11: 19.40;
- Il Re Leone (2019): 16.45, 18.30, 21.30;
- Attacco al potere 3 – Angel has fallen: 17, 20, 22.40;
- Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw: 18.30, 21.30 (3.50 euro);
- IT Capitolo due: 17.30, 19, 21, 22, 22.30.
Mercoledì 11 settembre:
- IT Chapter two (lingua originale): 19;
- Mio fratello rincorre i dinosauri: 17.20, 19.45, 22.15;
- Il Re Leone (2019): 16.45, 18.30, 21.30;
- IT Capitolo due: 17.30, 21, 22, 22.30;
- Attacco al potere 3 – Angel has fallen: 17, 19.30, 22.40;
- 5 è il numero perfetto: 19.30.
Copyright © 2019 Riviera Oggi, riproduzione riservata.
Lascia un commento